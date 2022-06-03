



Toll of dead terrorists reaches 7 in 24 hours. 33 foreign terrorists killed in J&K this year





Seven terrorists have been gunned down in Kashmir in three counterinsurgency operations in past 24 hours, with three terrorists killed on Monday.





Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar said that 33 foreign terrorists have been gunned down in J&K so far.





In an ongoing operation in Chandigam in Kupwara’s Lolab, two more terrorists were gunned down on Sunday while another terrorist was killed in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in a separate anti-terror operations.





The Chandigam encounter started on Sunday and two terrorists were initially killed in the exchange of gunfire. A senior police officer said that the arrested terrorist, Showkat Ahmad Sheikh, who allegedly got trapped during the search operation in the area, was among those killed.





“Two more terrorists, including Showkat, got neutralised. A total of four terrorists were killed. Incriminating material, arms and ammunition were recovered,” the police added.





The official said that all the slain terrorists were affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The identity of the militants could not be ascertained immediately.





Meanwhile, a Lashkar terrorist was gunned down in an overnight gunfight in Chatapora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.





The police official quoted above said that a gun battle broke out in the area when a joint team of the security forces came under fire from hiding terrorists.





A total of seven terrorists were killed in three anti-terror operations in Kashmir since Sunday.





The official said that two terrorists identified as Haris Sharief from Srinagar, a ‘C’ category militant affiliated to the LeT, and Zakir Padder from Kulgam, a ‘C’ category militant affiliated to the Jaish-e-Muhammad — were killed in an operation in Kulgam’s D.H. Pora area in south Kashmir on Sunday.





The Army issued a statement on Monday about Kulgam encounter which is being printed verbatim.





“Based on specific input from JKP about the presence of unidentified terrorists in the general area of village Gujjarpora, Kulgam, the Indian Army and JKP launched a joint cordon and search operation in the area at about 1:40 pm on 19 Jun 22. “





“An initial cordon was laid by Security Forces, blocking possible escape routes around the portion of densely forested area near the village, which is interspersed with houses where the terrorists were suspected to be hiding. Once the cordon was in place, at around 3:35 pm on 19 Jun 22, search of suspected houses commenced. Own troops came under indiscriminate fire from terrorists hiding in one of the houses. A fierce firefight ensued during which, the terrorists resorted to throwing of grenades in order to break the cordon and escape but were neutralised by the precise and coordinated fire by own troops. The operation was called off at about 1230 PM on 20 Jun 22. Two AK series rifles and other warlike stores were recovered from the encounter area.”





“According to JKP, the neutralised terrorists have been identified as Haris Sharief, an LeT terrorist and a resident of Zafran Colony, Pantha Chowk, Srinagar. The second terrorist has been identified by the JKP as Zakir Hussain from JeM and was a resident of Mirhama, Kulgam.”







