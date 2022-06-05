



The Indian Institute of Technology Madras along with the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) would establish a 5G test bed at the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE) at Indore to facilitate the use of 5G technology for the Indian Army along the borders.





Lt Gen M.U. Nair, AVSM, SM, commandant, MCTE, on behalf of the Army Training Command Shimla, and Institute director V. Kamakoti signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday.





Bhaskar Ramamurthi, professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering, who is heading the programme said, “The project would enable students and trainees at the college to be thoroughly familiar with the advanced technologies embedded in the 5G system. It is an example of how the 5G test bed developed with support from DoT to enable Indian companies and start-ups to test their products, can also be successfully leveraged for other productive purposes,” he said.





The collaboration would provide impetus to the induction of systems, devices and equipment using niche technology and use of AI-based algorithms for enhancing capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces.





The partnership is expected to encourage students, faculty and scientists to take up research in 5G communication and develop military applications.



