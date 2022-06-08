



New Delhi: Ajeet Mini India’s Aatmanirbhar answer to global brands like DJI, Parot, Skydio, Autel and the likes was unveiled by our Chief Innovation Officer Venkatesh Sai at the Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 on 27/5/22 to the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia at Pragati Maidan.





Ajeet Mini is fully made in India from ground up with over 75 per cent of it manufactured in India including the key Control and communication electronics at the Chip/Motherboard level.





This tough little Indian Master’s Autopilot (motherboard) is based on Zuppa’s proprietary Computing Architecture of “DISSEMINATED PARALLEL CONTROL COMPUTING IN REAL TIME”. The company’s end to end control of the technology at the core level of computing similar to Intel’s I3, I5 or I7 for laptops or Qualcomm’s for mobiles ensures that Ajeet is the most secure drone to operate within the country in addition to it being the only drone in its class that is fully backed up with end 2 end comprehensive technical and service support.





Ajeet Mini addresses the countries demand for the largest types of drones imported into India over the past 4-5 years albeit illegally. An estimated 8 lac pieces of DJI Chinese drones have been imported into India over the past 4-5 years of which over 1.5 lac pieces have also found their way into Indian armed forces which is a serious compromise as far as National Security is concerned.





Ajeet Mini solves this problem thanks to its complete visibility in terms of data transmission is concerned being completely Aatmanirbhar. Zuppa is working closely with the Armed forces to ensure Strategic Indian Data remains within India.





Ajeet Mini is the first in a series of sub 2 kg Nano and Micro drones to be launched by Zuppa OEG Gen 5 Technologies. These drones will all be of the “Buy & fly” Variety which can be purchased off the shelf or online.





Work is already underway for the development of Zuppa Vector a unique fixed wing mapping and surveillance drone with VTOL capabilities.







