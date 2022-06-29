

NEW DELHI: The biggest reform of reorganising the Indian Armed Forces into theatre command is moving ahead with the studies commissioned to individual services reaching the advanced stages. The Indian Air Chief has confirmed “definite progress” in the process.





Sources in the defence establishment confirmed that the “the studies being done by the Army and the Navy are complete.” As reported in media, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Sunday said, “The process of Theaterisation of the Indian Armed forces is at a deliberation stage.





There are a few issues which are being discussed and definite progress has been made in this aspect,” he said. “Therefore, the joint structures that we may form shall be specific to our environment, adequately deliberated and war-gamed to clearly enunciate tasks and roles of each service,” he said.





As reported earlier, one of the main differences that have protracted the finalisation of the process is the IAF’s reluctance over distribution of resources. It has highlighted that of the 42 combat squadrons sanctioned, the IAF operates with just about 30.





Speaking on the issues Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari on Sunday said that the three services are on the “same page” on the issues of formulation of joint structures. “The IAF remains fully committed to integration that brings about transformation and enhancement of the comprehensive national combat power,” he said.





The Commands of the three services were entrusted with the responsibility of carrying out independent studies on the organisation and structures. Initial plan was to hold presentations in the months of February, March and April with the final presentation due in May had the things gone as per the plan.





While, in the case of the Army South Western Command and Central Command have carried out the study. Central Command of the Air Force and Eastern Command of the Navy have carried out the studies. The Theaterisation process was initiated by CDS General Rawat who was killed in an unfortunate accident in December 2021. This led to delay in the process.





The war fighting structure of the Armed Forces (Army, Air Force and Navy) is being reorganised into theatre commands with an aim to have the assets of all three forces under one commander responsible for all operations under his theatre.



