



BEL gets fresh orders for Swathi Mark-II Weapon Locating Radar (WLR) Swathi Weapon Locating Radar (WLR) Mark-I and Mark-II versions





Indian Army has placed orders for Six units of Swathi Mark-II Weapon Locating Radar with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) at an approx. cost of Rs 400 crores. Mark-II is high altitude optimized variant of the Swathi Weapon Locating Radar that is been cleared after going through a fresh round of trials in the mountain terrain reported Theigmp





Swathi Mark-II Weapon Locating Radar has been developed by the Electronics and Radar Development Establishment (LRDE) that is mounted on a BEML-manufactured 6×6 truck instead of the baseline Swathi that is mounted on an 8×8 heavy-duty truck for easier operations in the mountain terrain.





Swathi Mark-II also has some performance improvements over its predecessor which likely will translate into more orders in near future coming from the Army for the new variant.





Indian Army already has procured 30 units of the earlier variant of Swathi that are positioned across the Line of Control (LoC), Mark-II was developed on Army’s request for Weapon Locating Radar that has a lighter footprint in the mountain terrain.







