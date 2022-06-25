



Bharat Electronics Limited on Friday signed an MoU with a Belarusian company and its subsidiary for supply of Airborne Defence Suite (ADS) for helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The Bangalore-headquartered defence PSU said it inked the MoU with Defence Initiatives (DI), Belarus, and Defence Initiatives Aero Pvt Ltd India (a subsidiary of DI Belarus), in the presence of Joint Secretary (DIP) and senior IAF officials.





The MoU is aimed at cooperation between the three companies for supply of ADS for IAF helicopters.





In a statement, BEL said it would be the prime contractor and supported by DI with transfer of technology (manufacturing and maintenance) for supply of advanced electronic warfare suite for helicopters under 'Make in India' category.





"The MoU also aims at exploring various business opportunities for India and global markets for ADS," it said.







