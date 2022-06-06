



The Indian Army had recently issued a Request For Proposal (RFP) for 18 Articulated All-Terrain Vehicles (AATV) suitable with a 13-ton payload capacity for operations at altitudes of 18,000 feet.





The Ministry of Defence, Government of India, intends to procure Quantity 18 Articulated All-Terrain Vehicles for Indian Army under Buy (Indian) Category and seeks participation in the procurement process from prospective Bidders subject to requirements in succeeding paragraphs.





Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) has now released an Expression of Interest (EOI) for partnership with an Indian Vendor for co-production and supply of Articulated All-Terrain Vehicles (AATV) after techno-economic clearance by the Ministry of Defence.





Two prototypes will be produced under no cost no commitment basis for user trials and after completion of successful trials and winning the contract, the supply of full quantity of Articulated All-Terrain Vehicles (AATV) to the Indian Army and will jointly provide the spares and maintenance training warranty and other support services for the project till the service life.





Broad Description of Equipment/System





Articulated All-Terrain Vehicles is twin cabin, tracked, amphibious carrier for off road mobility. Special design of the equipment exerts low nominal ground pressure on the soil and a pull-push mode of locomotion between two cabins, facilitates mobility over varied terrains like snow, desert and slush. Ballistic protection in the cabin body will also ensure protection to troops from small arms fire.







