



New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday landed in Vietnam on a three-day visit. He will visit the training institutions of Vietnam at Nha Trang, including Telecommunication University where ‘Army Software Park’ is being established with the $5 million grant from Government of India.





India and Vietnam share a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ since 2016 and defence cooperation is a key pillar of this relationship. Vietnam is an important partner in India’s Act East policy and the Indo-Pacific vision. Bilateral defence engagements have expanded over a period of time to include wide-ranging contacts between the two countries.





The defence minister will hold extensive talks with his Vietnamese counterpart General Phan Van Giang, with a focus on exploring new initiatives to further strengthen the defence engagements, besides exchanging views on regional and global issues of shared interest, it said.







