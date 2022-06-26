



Kigali: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday (local time) met with the Tanzanian Foreign Minister Liberata Mulamula and discussed strengthening defence and security ties between the two countries.





Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "A warm meeting with Tanzanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Liberata Mulamula. Discussed our development partnership that has transformed so many lives. It's results in water, agriculture & education are so visible. Also noted our growing defence & security relationship."





Jaishankar is in Kigali to attend the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) which had earlier been postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.





India and Tanzania on June 16 reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations including political, economic and defence at the second round of Foreign Office Consultations between the two countries.





The discussions were led on the Indian side by Puneet R Kundal, Joint Secretary (E&SA), Ministry of External Affairs and on the Tanzanian side by Caesar C. Waitara, Director (Asia & Australasia), Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.





Jaishankar Visits Mauritius Meets PM





External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday (local time) met with the Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth in Rwanda and discussed the thriving relations between the two countries.





Notably, Jaishankar is on a visit to Kigali, Rwanda to attend the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) from June 22-25.





Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Always good to meet PM Pravind Jugnauth of Mauritius. Provided an occasion to monitor the steady growth of our relationship."





Earlier, Jaishankar in April called on the Mauritius PM, who was on an eight-day visit to India to strengthen bilateral ties, in New Delhi.





PM had offered prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The Mauritius PM had also held a meeting with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath.



