



New Delhi: The news of the demise of former Pakistan President General Pervez Musharraf is coming out. In fact, his condition was very critical, after which he was put on ventilator support. According to media reports, Pervez Musharraf was admitted to the hospital due to heart and other ailments, after which he was put on ventilator in Dubai. Pervez Musharraf passed away on Friday while battling the disease. The 78-year-old Musharraf ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008. Musharraf has been living in Dubai since March 2016.





Born on August 11, 1943, Pervez Musharraf has been the president and army chief of Pakistan. He overthrew Nawaz Sharif's democratic government in 1999 and took over the reins of Pakistan and served as president of Pakistan from June 20, 2001 to August 18, 2008. Musharraf was born in Daryaganj in Delhi city. After the partition of India, his family moved to Karachi and settled down.





During the Kargil war between India and Pakistan from April to June 1999, Musharraf was the Army Chief of Pakistan. In October 1999, when Nawaz Sharif tried to remove Musharraf from his post, the generals loyal to Musharraf overthrew Sharif and captured the government. In May 2000, the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered that elections be held in Pakistan. Musharraf ousted then President Rafiq Tarar in June 2001 and became the President himself.







