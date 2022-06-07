



Islamabad: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is set to pay an official visit to Pakistan from June 7 to 8 to hold a discussion on bilateral and global issues, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.





Baerbock will visit at the invitation of Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, for a two-day visit.





The two ministers will hold delegation-level talks on the entire range of bilateral matters and exchange views on regional and global issues, the ministry said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.





The German foreign minister will also call on the Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, according to the statement.





"Germany is a valued partner of Pakistan, both bilaterally and in the context of the European Union," the statement said, adding that the two countries have long-standing and cordial relations marked by mutual respect and close cooperation.





The two sides attach special importance to strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, including trade and investment, energy, defence, and people-to-people contacts, said the ministry.





The visit of the German foreign minister is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and is expected to further boost the multi-faceted Pakistan-Germany relationship, according to the statement.





This year both countries are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. The German Foreign Minister's visit is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.





According to the German Foreign Ministry, Germany is very keen to see democratic and sustainable development in Pakistan and has a great interest in the country playing a constructive role in the region, for example as one of Afghanistan's immediate neighbours.





Since then, the German Government has pledged 3.8 billion euro in project support. Development cooperation focuses on support for renewables and climate protection, business (including vocational training) and good governance (including healthcare).





Pakistan's main exports to Germany are textiles, leather goods, sports goods, footwear and medical instruments, and its main imports from Germany are machinery, chemical and electrical goods, motor vehicles and iron goods.







