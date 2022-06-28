



The leaders of the G7 nations, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, posed for a photograph ahead of the G7 Summit, at Schloss Elmau in Germany.





German Chancellor Olaf Scholz today welcomed the Prime Minister at Schloss Elmau, ahead of the G7 Summit. PM Modi is attending the summit on the invitation of Chancellor Scholz





."Working together for 'Progress towards an equitable world'. German Chancellor @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz welcomes PM @narendramodi to the @G7 Summit at Schloss Elmau," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a tweet.





On the second day of the summit in Elmau, the main focus of the G7 heads of state and government will be continued support for Ukraine. On Sunday the Chancellor welcomed the heads of state and government of the G7 to the summit under the German presidency.





"We are united by our view of the world. We are also united by our belief in democracy and the rule of law," said Chancellor Scholz at the beginning of the summit.





In a first working session on Sunday, the heads of state and government of the G7 discussed global economic issues.





"All G7 countries are concerned about the crises that are currently to be overcome - falling growth rates in some countries, rising inflation, shortages of raw materials and disruption to supply chains. These are no small challenges and it is therefore important to share responsibility," said Scholz.





"The G7 are a good community to develop joint responses to the challenges of our time. It is important that we act decisively and also as a unit. Both belong together," he added.





On Sunday, PM Modi arrived in Munich to attend the G7 summit where he will hold meetings with G7 and partner countries to hold discussions on issues ranging from environment, energy, to counter-terrorism.





On the sidelines of the Summit, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of some of the participating countries.





On Sunday, the Prime Minister interacted with the Indian community in Germany at the Audi Dome, Munich. Thousands of members of the vibrant Indian community in Germany participated in the event.





He highlighted India's growth story and mentioned various initiatives undertaken by the government to further achieve the country's development agenda. He also lauded the contribution of the diaspora in promoting India's success story and acting as brand ambassadors for India's success.





In his address to the Indian diaspora, PM Modi said, "Today's India has come out of the mentality of 'it happens, it runs like this'. Today India takes a pledge to have to do, have to do, and have to do on time," he said.







