



New Delhi: In wake of the recent targeted killings in the Kashmir Valley, Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.





Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Army Chief Gen. Manoj Pande also attended the meeting.





A Home Ministry official said Amit Shah reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. A discussion on the security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra was also held in the meeting.





The security review meeting came after recent targeted killings in the Kashmir Valley. Last month, Shah had held a meeting to review the preparedness of Amarnath Yatra, and the overall security in Jammu and Kashmir.





Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh and senior officials from intelligence and security agencies also attended the meeting.





It was learnt that Shah also had an informal meeting with L-G Sinha and few other senior officials.







