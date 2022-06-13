



Kanpur: IIT Kanpur Research and Technology Park Foundation (Technopark@iitk) has signed an MoU with the UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) to accelerate R&D activities under the UP Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) and attract defence companies to Uttar Pradesh.





The MoU was signed in Lucknow recently between Awanish K Awasthi, CEO, UPEIDA and Dr. Gopalakrishna M Kamath, Professor-in-charge, Technopark@iitk, said an IIT K press release here on Thursday.





With UPEIDA inviting defence industry to set up their production and manufacturing units in the state and Technopark@iitk reaching out to companies to set up their R&D units in its premises, this partnership will strengthen the ecosystem for the defence industry in the state.





Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur, said, “The UP Defence Industrial Corridor is a very crucial development for the state. IIT Kanpur is delighted to be associated with it in various capacities. As a proponent of multi-stakeholder collaboration, we will leverage our institute’s R&D, and technological resources to work towards making not only the state but also India Atmanirbhar in defence. I hope that this partnership will attract more participation from various stakeholders associated with the defence sector, as well as will enrich the





Aerospace and Defence sector, in which IIT Kanpur will be a key contributor.” Dr. Gopalakrishna M Kamath, Professor-in-charge, Technopark@iitk, said, “The vision of ‘self-reliant India’ is possible only if industry works closely with academia for indigenizing technologies and solutions. We, at Technopark@iitk, work very closely with industry to address their R&D and technology development requirements. With Defence and Aerospace as one of the key research areas at IIT Kanpur, Technopark@iitk wants to actively work with UPEIDA to address the growing R&D requirements of Aerospace & Defence (A&D) industry and establish long-term strategic collaborations with it.”





In the coming months, Technopark@iitk and UPEIDA teams will plan to develop and implement a framework of cooperation and undertake activities that would help realize the common vision of ‘Make in India’ in Defence and boost the ecosystem in the state for the defence industry. Both the teams will work in great synergy to achieve the stated goals in making the state self-reliant in the defence sector.



