



New Delhi: India has lodged protest with Pakistan over the recent vandalization of a Hindu temple in Karachi and said it's "another act of systemic persecution of religious minorities" in the neighbouring country.





Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at the weekly media briefing that India has called upon Pakistan to ensure the safety, security and well-being of its minority communities.





"We have noted recent incident of vandalization of a Hindu temple in Karachi. We believe it's another act of systemic persecution of religious minorities. We have conveyed our protest to Pakistan government, urging them to ensure safety, security and well-being of its minority communities," Bagchi said.





A Hindu temple was attacked by some extremists in Pakistan's Karachi. The incident took place at the Korangi Number 5 area of the country's port city.





The Shri Mari Mata Mandir, which also houses the residence of the Hindu priest, was attacked late on Wednesday, triggering fear among the Hindu community.





A violent mob attacked the house of the priest and vandalised the idols. No arrests have been made by Pakistan police so far. The idols were brought by the priest a few days ago to be installed in the under-construction temple.





Eyewitnesses said six to eight individuals on motorcycles attacked the complex. "Five to six unknown suspects entered the temple and escaped after vandalising it," said Korangi SHO Farooq Sanjrani.





Temples in Pakistan are often the target of mob violence. Last October, a historical temple located in Sindh's Kotri was desecrated by unidentified people.





Activists say human rights in Pakistan have touched a new low with several media reports and global bodies reflecting the dire situation for women, minorities, children, and media persons in the country.





In Sindh, forced conversions and attacks on minority communities have become more rampant. Forced conversion of minor Hindu, Sikh, and Christian girls, always under duress, have become an increasingly common phenomenon in the country.







