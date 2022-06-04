



Both the Pakistani and Indian media reported that the two countries are working towards activating backdoor channels of talks to revive the stalled relationship.





India, Thursday, declined to comment on ”speculative media” reports that it was holding back-channel talks with Pakistan while emphasising that it desired good neighbourly relations with Islamabad in a terror-free environment.





New Delhi’s response came in the wake of reports in both the Pakistani and Indian media that with the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif led coalition government in place in Islamabad, Pakistan and India are working towards activating backdoor channels of talks to revive the stalled relationship.





”I don’t wish to comment on speculative media reports. Our high commissions have been functioning and we are in touch with our interlocutors,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.





He, however, reiterated the government’s position that India desired normal good neighbourly ties with Pakistan in an atmosphere free from violence and terrorism. This, he said has been India’s consistent position.







