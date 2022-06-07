



An impressive valedictory function was held at the Basic Flying Training School (BFTS) located at Air Force Station, Bamrauli, in Prayagraj, to mark the successful completion of training to 26 army aviators of the 209th Army Pilots Course (helicopters) on June 4, officials said here on Monday.





These budding aviators went through rigorous flying and ground training during the past five months under the able guidance of the BFTS Commanding Officer Group Captain Amit Hari Kulkarni. Gp Capt Kulkarni was commissioned in December 2002 in the Indian Air Force as a flying pilot. He is a CAT-A qualified training instructor and has more than 3,500 hours of flying experience.





Air Commodore AK Chourasia, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station-Bamrauli was the reviewing officer for the valedictory function. He was received by Gp Cpt Kulkarni.





Toppers of the pilot course pose for the shutterbugs with their instructors and senior officers

During the valedictory function, Air Commodore Chourasia presented certificates to the graduating officers and trophies to those who excelled. Lt Naman Bansal stood first in Ground Subjects, while Capt Chiti Babu R was awarded the trophy for being first in Flying, even as the trophy for Best in Overall Order of merit was awarded to Lt Naman Bansal. Squadron Ldr Ankur Pawar bagged the trophy for the Best Instructor (QFI).





While addressing the gathering, Air Commodore Chourasia congratulated the officers, particularly those who had excelled and won trophies. He praised BFTS for its rich tradition of transforming young officers into skilled aviators.





While highlighting the role of these pilots in the time of transforming technology in aviation, he reminded them, “Military aviators of helicopters have no margin for error while saving lives and evacuating people”.





The Reviewing Officer also urged the officers to keep themselves updated to the requirements and nature of future battles. The Air Officer lauded the BFTS for its rich tradition of instilling professionalism and excellence in the young aviators abiding by the institution’s motto ‘Setting Higher Standards’, informed Gp Capt Samir Gangkhedkar, PRO (Defence), Prayagraj





BFTS is a premier flying training establishment of the Indian Air Force located in Prayagraj. It was established on December 16, 1987, to impart ab-initio training to pilots on HPT-32 aircraft. On July 5, 1999, the school changed its role from training flight cadets of the Indian Air Force to training officers of the Indian Army, Navy and Coast Guard. The school was re-equipped with Chetak helicopters on December 26, 2005, to impart ab-initio flying training to Army officers on helicopters.







