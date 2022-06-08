



Ulaanbaatar: A multinational peacekeeping exercise "Ex Khaan Quest 2022" featuring participation from military contingents from 16 countries, including India has commenced in Mongolia, the Ministry of Defence said on Monday.





Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, the President of Mongolia inaugurated the Exercise in an impressive ceremony organised at the exercise location in Mongolia.





Indian Army is represented by a contingent from the LADAKH SCOUTS.





The 14-day exercise is aimed at enhancing interoperability, building military to military relationships, developing peace support operations and military readiness among participating nations.





The exercise will also enable sharing of best practices between the Armed Forces of participating nations and will include field training exercises, combat discussions, lectures and demonstration.





The military exercise will enhance the level of defence co-operation between Indian Army and participating countries especially with the Mongolian Armed Forces which will enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.





Last year marked the 66th anniversary of diplomatic ties between India and Mongolia, during which both sides maintained frequent exchanges and resumed physical interactions at high-levels.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh on October 12, 2021 on the margins of the 6th CICA Foreign Ministers meeting in Kazakhstan.





Both Foreign Ministers briefly met again on November 3, 2021 on the sidelines of the COP26 Summit in Glasgow.





Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs, paid an official visit to Mongolia from 23-26 November 2021, which was the first official visit from India to Mongolia since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.







