



Dushanbe: Ambassador of India to Tajikistan Viraj Singh handed over the India-Tajikistan Friendship Hospital (ITFH) to Deputy Defence Minister of Tajikistan Major General Shohiyon Abdusottor on Saturday.





"On behalf of the Government of India, Ambassador of India to Tajikistan H.E Mr Viraj Singh handed over the India-Tajikistan Friendship Hospital (ITFH) to Deputy Defence Minister of Tajikistan H.E. Major General Shohiyon Abdusottor on 11 June 2022," read a press release by Indian Embassy in Tajikistan.





The entire complement of medical equipment, medicines, stores and support equipment, including an Operation Theatre, X-Ray machines, laboratories, critical care ambulances and administrative vehicles were also handed over to the Tajik side.





It may be recalled that ITFH was renovated by the Government of India and inaugurated in October 2014 based on an MoU signed between both sides in January 2013. This fully-fledged 50-bedded hospital has rendered free-of-cost valuable medical services for the last 8 years to the Armed Forces and civilian populace of Tajikistan based on technical support and financial assistance from the Government of India.





Presently, the ITFH has an array of medical specialities including ENT, Surgery, Gynaecology, Medicine, Paediatrics and Dental departments. It has provided medical support to more than 100,000 patients over these years including more than 2000 surgeries in the last 2 years.





A team of Indian Army doctors and medical staff have provided various medical services to Tajik nationals and simultaneously trained numerous Tajik doctors and medical staff. Over 42 tons of "Made in India" medicines have been sent to ITFH in the last 8 years.





Apart from the ITFH, the Government of India has also provided medical support in other forms to Tajikistan. India provided 2 million doses of oral polio vaccine through UNICEF in 2010 after the outbreak of Polio in southwest Tajikistan.





In March 2018, India gifted 10 ambulances to various regions of Tajikistan. In May 2020, India provided 50,000 HCQ tablets and 100,000 paracetamol tablets to Tajikistan. In 2021, approx. 700,000 'Made in India' Covishield vaccines were supplied to Tajikistan.





The Embassy has every confidence and hope that the Tajik side will continue to run the hospital effectively and efficiently with the capacities created by India. The ITFH will continue to be a symbol of the close and friendly relations between India and Tajikistan, as per the release.







