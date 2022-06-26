The Indian Navy under Ministry of Defence, is planning to procure 4 X 300 Ton Sullage Barges from registered Indian Shipyards. With a view to identify probable shipyards who can undertake the construction of 4 X 300 Ton Sullage Barge, the shipyards are requested to forward information as sought in the RFI. The aim of seeking the RFI is also to finalise the specifications for the said barges with inputs from the Shipyards.

As per the RfI the Barge shall be capable of receiving sullage from ships and submarines alongside and at anchorage for discharge. The 4 X 300T Sullage Barges are proposed to be acquired. The anticipated delivery time lines for the first barge is maximum of 18 months followed by delivery of each barge every 03 months.





Vendors are to indicate their comments on the build period and timelines for delivery. Three barges will be delivered at Visakhapatnam and one at Kochi.







