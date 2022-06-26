



The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday thanked the UAE Air Force for providing mid-air refuelling to its Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets on their way to Egypt. The IAF said that the UAE's MRTT aircraft assisted the Su-30MKI formation to undertake nearly six hours non-stop ferry while proceeding to Egypt for a leadership program.





The air force also shared the breath taking pictures of Sukhoi Su-30MKI jets and UAE's MRTT aircraft flying in a formation for the in-flight refuelling.





“#IAF deeply appreciates the in-flight refuelling provided by Su-30MKI formation @UAE Air Force MRTT aircraft which assisted the IAF Su-30MKI formation to seamlessly undertake nearly 6 hours non-stop ferry while proceeding to Egypt for the Tactical Leadership Program,” IAF tweeted from its official handle.





In aerial refuelling, fuel is pumped from one aircraft to another while they fly in formation.





This is not the first time that UAE Air Force has assisted in mid-air refuelling. In March last year, the air force tankers of the Arab nation provided aerial refuelling to a batch of three Rafale fighter jets during a non-stop flight from France to India. The IAF had then described the cooperation as another milestone in the strong relationship between the two air forces.





On Wednesday, a team of the Indian Air Force arrived in Egypt to participate in a bilateral ‘Tactical Leadership Program’ with the Egyptian Air Force. The IAF said that the aim of the exercise is to understand and assimilate the best practices.



