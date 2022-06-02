



The visit happens as both countries are celebrating 30 years of establishment of diplomatic ties. India and Israel established full diplomatic relations on 29th January 1992 and earlier this year a commemorative logo was launched





Israel Defence minister Benny Gantz who will be reaching India shortly will have a packed day on Thursday as he meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Rajnath Singh. Minister Gantz is joined by Chief of Staff Maayan Israeli, Head of the Directorate for International Defense Cooperation Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas, Director of the Policy and POL-MIL Bureau Dror Shalom, and military Secretary BG Yaki Dolf. During the visit both sides will be signing "an LOI marking 30 years of diplomatic and defence ties between Israel and India", his office said.





He will his day on Thursday by paying homage at National War Memorial in New Delhi, following which he will hold talks with Defence Minister Singh. He will also be given a Guard of honour. At around 5 pm.





The visit happens as both countries are celebrating 30 years of establishment of diplomatic ties. India and Israel established full diplomatic relations on 29th January 1992 and earlier this year a commemorative logo was launched. February saw iconic buildings in India and Israel--the gateway of India in Mumbai, the Teen Murti Haifa Chowk in Delhi and the Masada Fortress in Israel being lit up in Indian and Israeli colours.





India and Israel have increased defence engagement. As part of regular goodwill visits of Indian ships, three Indian naval ships from the Western Fleet made a port call in Haifa in May 2017. INS Tarangini, a naval training ship, made a port call in Haifa in September 2018. India participated in the multilateral Airforce exercise BlueFlag-2021 held in October 2021 in Israel. India’s Defence Research and Development Organization and Israel’s Directorate of Defence R&D, signed Bilateral Innovation Agreement in November 2021.





Last year saw several high-level visits, which includes visits of External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar (October 2021), the then Indian Army Chief Gen. M.M. Naravane (Nov 2021) and Air Chief RKS.Bhadauria (August 2021).





PM Modi had visited Israel in 2017 which saw the relationship being upgraded to a strategic partnership. The then Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu made a return visit to India in 2018.







