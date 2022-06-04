



Bratislava: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who is on an official visit to Slovakia met the country's Prime Minister Eduard Heger and discussed the expansion of political, economic and defence cooperation between the two countries.





He also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings and appreciation for support during Operation Ganga.





"Thank PM of Slovak Republic @eduardheger for meeting me this morning. Conveyed PM @narendramodi's greetings and our appreciation for support during Operation Ganga. Discussed the expansion of our political, economic and defence cooperation," tweeted S Jaishankar on Friday.





Under Operation Ganga an evacuation mission to bring back all the Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine was carried out due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Around 20,000 Indians including students were stuck in Ukraine.





Four union ministers - Hardeep Singh Puri, Kiren Rijiju, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Gen VK Singh - who went to countries neighbouring Ukraine as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special envoys during the evacuation efforts.





Jaishankar is on a two-nation European visit - Slovakia and the Czech Republic from June 2 to 6 to impart further momentum to bilateral relations with the two Central European countries.





During his visit to Bratislava from June 2 to 4, Jaishankar will hold bilateral discussions with Ivan Korcok, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia.





He also attended the GLOBSEC 2022 Forum and spoke on the topic 'Taking Friendship to the Next Level: Allies in the Indo-Pacific Region'.





During his visit to the Czech Republic from June 4 to 6, Jaishankar will hold discussions with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jan Lipavsky.





The discussions will provide an opportunity for a comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation. The Czech Republic will be taking over the EU Presidency from July 1, 2022.





In addition to meeting the political leadership of the two countries, Jaishankar will also interact with a cross-section of the diaspora, including Indian students in Slovakia and the Czech Republic.





"India has traditionally enjoyed close and friendly ties with both Slovakia and the Czech Republic. EAM's visit will impart further momentum to bilateral relations with the two Central European countries," the MEA release said.







