Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat, cop Saifullah Qadri, & TV actor Amreen Bhat are among those killed





In a big revelation, the intelligence agencies have said that the planning for the latest target killings in Kashmir was done last year in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s (PoK) Muzaffarabad.





On September 21, 2021, a meeting was held between ISI officers and different terrorist organisations in Muzaffarabad. According to the security agencies, during the planning, a list of 200 such people was prepared whose lives were to be taken.





According to the agencies, there was a plan to form a terrorist group with new names.





India Today also disclosed about this meeting in October last year. In this meeting held with terrorist organisations of ISI, it was decided that terrorist groups would be formed with different and new names, which would take responsibility of target killing.





It was decided in the meeting that Kashmiri Pandits, security personnel, local leaders of RSR and BJP, besides central government employees would be targeted.





At least 10 people have been killed in 26 days in the separate incidents of target killing across Kashmir. The victims include a school teacher and bank manager.





Yesterday, terrorist attacks took place at two places. First, bank manager Vijay Kumar was shot dead. After this, two migrant laborers were fired upon. One of them died.







