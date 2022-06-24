



New Delhi: National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval on Tuesday said that the people of Kashmir are no more in the favour of Pakistan and terrorism.





Highlighting the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir, Doval in an interview to ANI said that the mood and temper of the people of the Valley has seen a change and that the situation has changed for the better in the region after the special status of the erstwhile state was revoked .





“Post-2019, the mood and temper of the people of Kashmir have totally changed. People are no more in the favour of Pakistan, terrorism,” Doval told ANI.





On the question of terror attacks against Kashmiri Pandits, Doval said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government had taken steps in the past to protect vulnerable sections and would definitely do more in the future.





“Yes, they are a vulnerable section and need protection. Government has taken various steps in the past and probably much more has to be done and that is being done,” said Doval on being asked about the safety of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley.





The national security advisor said the country will go on an offensive mode against terrorists and make sure that their misdeeds do not go unpunished.





“The best thing is to go on offensive mode against terrorists and make sure they’re accounted for,” Doval said.





Assuring that the government was taking steps to tackle the menace of terrorism, Doval said: “You don’t deal with terrorism, you deal with terrorists. We are tackling their equipment, weapons, explosives and money. We are battling on all fronts and in another few months, we will see results.”





Earlier on Tuesday security forces killed one unidentified terrorist in an encounter in Tulibal area of Sopore town in J-K’s Baramulla district. Also an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Tujan village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on Sunday.





In 2019 over 40 Indian soldiers were killed after a CRPF convoy in which they were travelling in was bombed by a Pakistan-based terror group in Kashmir’s Pulwama.





According to Doval, the government was taking steps to tackle the issue of terrorism and that now, only individuals were seen to be carrying out “lone wolf attacks.”





“We are trying to persuade them (Kashmiris), their families too are doing that. Some individual organisations are operated by their notions or beliefs or Fidayeen and creating problems for us. We are fighting them with total resolve,” he said.





“Where is Hurriyat? Where are those bandh calls… those Friday Hartals.. all gone. Some young boys are getting misled but we are doing our best to persuade them… some military organisations are there but we are fighting them with total resolve,” NSA Doval asked.





On 5 August 2019, the government of India revoked the special constitutional status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and abrogated Article 35A.





Article 35A had allowed Jammu and Kashmir to define who its “permanent residents” are and what rights and privileges are attached to such residency.





The former state was bifurcated into the Union Territories of Ladakh (without a legislature) and Jammu-Kashmir (with a legislature).







