



Ulaanbaatar: The Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday met the Mongolian President, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukhand said that Khurelsukhand expressed gratefulness to India and PM Modi for getting Lord Buddha Holy Relics to Mongolia.





Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister said, "President of Mongolia, HE Ukhnaa Khurelsukh has high regard for Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji and the people of India. Long Live India-Mongolia Friendship."





The Union Minister, who arrived in Ulaanbaatar with the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha on Monday, met his Mongolian counterpart Khishgeegiin Nyambaatar and discussed enhancing the existing cooperation in various fields including the exchange of legal experts.





Taking to Twitter, Union Minister stated, "My bilateral meeting with Mongolia's Minister of Justice and Home Affairs HE Mr Nyambataar was very cordial and fruitful. We discussed about enhancing our existing cooperation in various fields including exchange of legal experts for understanding of each other's existing laws."





"Thank you Minister of Justice and Home Affairs of Mongolia HE Mr Nyambataar for being the wonderful host and for the warm reception accorded to our Indian Delegation," he added.





The four Holy Relics - known as the 'Kapilvastu Relics' have been put on display for 11-days at the Ganden Tegchenling Monastery, where devotees, both old and young gather in large numbers from Wednesday morning.





The relics are being displayed in India's 'spiritual neighbour' Mongolia, a Buddhist majority nation. Lord Buddha lived in India and attained Mahaparinirvana or ultimate salvation in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh.





The display of sacred `Kapilavastu relics' at Ganden Tegchenling Monastery is being termed a historic milestone in India-Mongolia relations and aimed at further boosting cultural and spiritual relations between the two countries.





India's relations with Mongolia got a boost after the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mongolia in 2015. He had visited the Ganden Monastery, where the relics are being displayed for the common people.







