



Mehbooba Mufti, the leader of the PDP, urged Kashmir’s young on Saturday to avoid militancy and preserve their lives, alleging that the security personnel were being compensated for killing them.





Mehbooba said Jammu and Kashmir was going through a tumultuous phase and in the times to come, it will need its youth.





“I hear every day that three or four youths have been killed, which means the local recruitment here has increased,” she told reporters here.





“…do not pick up arms. They kill four-five (militants) every day… I appeal to you this is not right and you should leave it, the PDP president said.







