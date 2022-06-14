



Amid the increasing tensions in the valley, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is likely to be appointed as the new lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, according to the sources.





Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is an Indian politician and the Union Minister of Minority Affairs. He is a member of the Rajya Sabha and Deputy Leader of the House. Naqvi was a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh from 2010 to 2016 and from Jharkhand from 2016.





If appointed, he will be the first Muslim LG of Jammu and Kashmir.



