



Pune: Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL), the defence arm of Kalyani Group, Pune based Indian conglomerate unveiled the unique drone BHARAT 150, a multi-payload, variable mission drone indigenously developed by the group. The X-8 configuration drone is already under testing by the Indian Army in high altitude areas in Leh-Ladakh and performed 8.5 KM with 20 kg payload.





The drone is a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAS), with a maximum take-off weight of 150 kg and empty take-off weight of 58 kg. The craft comes integrated with an indigenously developed radio communication system and Inertial Navigation System (INS) with anti-jamming and anti-spoofing capabilities, making it operational in jamming and GPS-denied environment as well.





The drone’s batteries can give minimum 30 minutes of endurance with a communication link encryption (128 AES) for 50 km – 200 KM. The endurance can be enhanced as per the application.





The water and dust proof Bharat 150 can be used in the temperature range of -30°C to 65°C with an average speed of 50 Km/h and a gust resistance of 15 m/s. It can operate at 1000 m above the take-off ground and is designed to work at 5500 m ASL.





It’s autonomous and electronically stable design makes it suitable for application in Logistics, Search and Rescue, Signal Intelligence and communication intelligence, ISR, Loitering Munition for warhead dropping etc.





Commenting on revelation of the drone, Mr. Rajinder Bhatia, President and CEO Bharat Forge Defence, said, “We are extremely proud to have developed Bharat 150, a state-of-the-art Unmanned Aerial Vehicle. These indigenous achievements further reinforce our commitment towards making the country more self-reliant, additionally the drone can be used across multiple sectors with varied requirements. We are optimistic about its performance and hope for a speedy induction.”





Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited will be further developing the platform and enhance its endurance and payload capacity through ISR capability.







