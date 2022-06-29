



The Ministry of Defence, intends to procure approximately 40 (Forty) Naval Shipborne Unmanned Aerial System (NSUAS) for Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Sea lines of Communication (SLOC) monitoring and Coastal/Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance, anti-piracy and anti-terrorism, assistance in Search and Rescue and assistance in Maritime Domain Awareness.





The NSUAS will be launched from a ship and will be used for Surveillance including SIGINT, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance and building MDA (Maritime Domain Awareness) around a Task Group. The secondary roles of NSUAS would include anti-piracy, antiterrorist activities and assist in Search and Rescue (SAR).



