Amid the massive backlash from Islamic nations and threat from terrorist organisation al Qaeda for her statements about Prophet Muhammad, former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma has found support in Geert Wilders, a far-right leader from The Netherlands.





The Dutch MP called on Indians to never "give in to Islamic terrorists like Al-Qaida as they represent barbarism".





He also said Nupur Sharma was telling the truth when she made the remarks and termed the anger of the Islamic countries “ridiculous”.





“Appeasement never works. It’ll only make things worse. So my dear friends from India, don’t be intimidated by Islamic countries. Stand up for freedom and be proud and steadfast in defending your politician #NupurSharma [sic],” he said in a subsequent tweet.





He called the protesting nations “hypocrites”, citing that they had no democracy, rule of law, or freedom and “persecuted minorities and disrespected human rights like no one else”.





Geert Wilders is a far-right leader from The Netherlands. He is the founder of the Party for Freedom, the third-largest party in the country, and has been its leader in the House of Representatives since 1998. Wilders is known for his criticism of Islam.





The Nupur Sharma Controversy



Former spokesperson of the BJP, Nupur Sharma has come in the line of fire after she commented on Prophet Muhammad during a TV news debate. The remarks stoked a massive row and multiple cases were registered against her for hurting religious sentiments.





The BJP attempted to distance itself from the controversy and suspended Sharma. It also issued a statement asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insult of any religious personality. After this, Sharma unconditionally withdrew her statement.





The matter swiftly blew up on the international front, with many Islamic countries slamming the comments on the Prophet.



