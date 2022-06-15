



Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday departed for Iran for his two-day visit to discuss the bilateral relationship between the two countries.





During his stay, Pakistan's Foreign Minister will hold talks with the Iranian leadership on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, ARYNewss reported.





During the delegation-level talks, the two sides will review all facets of bilateral relations, including trade and economic ties, electricity supply from Iran, border sustenance markets, road and rail connectivity, and the facilitation of Zaireen.





They will also review the regional security situation with a particular focus on developments in Afghanistan and South Asia as well as combating Islamophobia.





The last meeting between Zardari and the Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos on May 26 2022, Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement.





"Pakistan and Iran enjoy close cooperative ties, based on shared geography, cultural affinities, and historic people-to-people linkages. These fraternal relations have been further strengthened through frequent high-level exchanges. The two countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2022," it added.





Earlier, the Foreign Minister had visited China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Davos to meet his counterparts and attend global forums to represent Pakistan.





Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock who arrived in Pakistan on June 7, has to cut short her visit after testing positive for the Coronavirus.





Zardari was in self-isolation after his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock tested positive for the coronavirus during her Pakistan visit.





The Foreign Minister went into isolation and performed official duties from his residence. He later got himself tested for Covid-19.







