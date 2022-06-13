



Pakistan's Armed Forces are keeping up with the government's efforts to tide over the country's economic woes. With the nation plunged into economic crisis and mounting debt, the Armed Forces have now begun undertaking austerity measures.





Republic TV has learned that the Pakistan Army has not demanded any additional funds in the current financial year 2022-23 budget, as per the practice. This year’s defence budget is said to be only 16% of the national budget, falling from the previous 20%.





Additionally, the Pakistan Army has also decided to undertake big measures on its part to stabilize the economy, one of which is to scale down military exercises. The forces are attempting to be 'operationally efficient' in the given resources for which they have decided to avoid drills in far-off places. Instead of going to remote areas for large training exercises and training, it has been decided to conduct small-scale training near the cantonments, as per a report in The Nation.







