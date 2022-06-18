



Islamabad: A Pakistani constable was kidnapped when he left the police line headquarters after duty on Wednesday while another constable was stabbed in a gang attack, reported local media citing the country's intelligence agency sources.





Confirming the abduction of the policeman, sources told Pakistan's local media outlet The News International said, "Constable Imran Baluch was attached with Anti-Riot Unit (ARU) of the Islamabad Police and deployed at Police Line Headquarters."





The identity of the kidnapped police constable was revealed. The kidnapped policeman is Imran Baluch. After the abduction of the policeman, his wife informed about the details leading up to the kidnapping of her husband.





Following Imran Baluch's kidnapping, his wife contacted Rescue-15 (Helpline of Islamabad Police) on Thursday. She said that she received a call from her husband who told her that he was in danger, reported the media outlet. During her call with her husband, Imran said that he would be killed. However, in that conversation, the identity of the captors was not revealed by Imran.





The sources added, "It could be a sequel to another dispute or a financial dispute." The people who are looking into the investigations said that the perpetrators will be arrested soon and the constable will be recovered.





Mohammad Azeem, Station House Officer (SHO) Koral Police Station, while speaking with the journalists from local media said that the mobile phone of Imran Baluch was last traced in Rawalpindi but is now switched off.





In a separate incident, a gangster stabbed a young police constable, Hamza Haider. According to the police sources, the case falls under the jurisdiction of the Karachi Company Police Station.





As per the police, Hamza Haider was standing with his friends when a gang attacked him and injured him with multiple stabbings.





The police constable was also associated with the Anti-Riot Unit (ARU). The father of the constable is an inspector in the Islamabad police, Zulfiqar Ali. Zulfiqar is deployed in Police headquarters.





A case into the matter has been lodged in the Karachi Company Police where FIR against the attackers have been filed.







