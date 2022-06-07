



Colombo: High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay, on Sunday informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved urea consignment of 65,000 metric tons a donation to Sri Lanka, will soon be delivered.





"PM Modi has approved the urea consignment donation which will travel directly to Sri Lanka from its origin in Oman. The Indian High Commissioner assured that Sri Lanka would receive the consignment as soon as possible," said Baglay.





Sri Lanka Minister of Agriculture, Mahinda Amaraweera recently called upon the Indian envoy Baglay and sought help from India for food security and environmental protection, the Colombo Page reported.





The two held discussions on the problems related to the country's agricultural sector, and the 65,000 metric tons of urea promised by India last month, to avoid any disruption to the current Yala season.





During the discussion, Baglay reiterated that Government of India will extend its full support to Sri Lanka to address the problems in the country's agricultural sector, the Colombo Page reported.





Despite an export ban of urea fertilizer from India, the Indian government, at the request of the Sri Lankan government, agreed to provide 65,000 metric tons of Urea to the crisis-ridden island country under the existing USD 1 billion Indian line of credit.





The Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India, Milinda Moragoda, last month, held a meeting with the Secretary in the Department of Fertilizers of India Rajesh Kumar Chaturvedi where the issue was discussed.





Earlier, the Sri Lankan government as a part of its plan to transit toward organic agriculture had banned the import of chemical fertilizers the previous year. However, the sudden economic crisis mixed with the inadequate supply of organic fertilizers heavily impacted the agricultural output reported Daily Mirror.





Notably, this was the reason for the Sri Lankan government to revoke the ban on several key crops, reported the Daily Mirror.





The Government of India is continuously providing humanitarian supplies to the island nation as ongoing support to the people of Sri Lanka in multiple forms such as financial assistance, forex support, material supply and many more.





These efforts prove that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Neighbourhood First' policy which places people-to-people engagement is still active. These are complemented by the people of India who have also been donating generously to their brothers and sisters in Sri Lanka, according to the Colombo Page.





India is becoming a stronger and more mutually beneficial partner to Sri Lanka. Apart from assistance during the pandemic and fertilizer chaos, India is also donating the basic products for island nations.





Currently, Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since independence with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices, and power cuts affecting a large number of the citizens.







