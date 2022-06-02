



New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the Modi government over the killings of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir and said Kashmiri Pandits are on dharna for 18 days but the BJP is busy celebrating its years in office.





Rahul Gandhi's remarks came after a school teacher, Rajni Bala, was killed by the terrorists in Kulgam in Kashmir on Tuesday.





“In Kashmir, 15 security personnel were martyred and 18 civilians were killed in the last five months. Yesterday also a teacher was murdered. Kashmiri Pandits are on dharna since 18 days but BJP is busy celebrating 8 years,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.





“Prime Minister, this is not a film, it is the reality of Kashmir today,” he added.







