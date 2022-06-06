



New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is all set to embark on a three-day visit to Vietnam from 8-10 June to hand over twelve high-speed guard boats constructed under India's USD 100 million Defence Line of Credit.





During his visit, Rajnath Singh will also hold bilateral talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Phan Van Giang to further strengthen defence cooperation between the two nations.





According to the Ministry of Defence, Singh will start his visit by paying respects to Late President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum in Hanoi, following which he is scheduled to call on the President of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.





During the visit, the Defence Minister will also visit the training institutions of Vietnam at Nha Trang, including the Telecommunication University where an Army Software Park is being established with a USD 5 million grant from the Government of India.





He will also attend a community event organized by the Embassy of India, Hanoi, and interact with the Indian diaspora in Vietnam.





India and Vietnam share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership since 2016 and defence cooperation is a key pillar of this partnership. Vietnam is an important partner in India's Act East policy and the Indo-Pacific vision.





The Defence Minister's visit on the historic occasion of 50 years of establishment of India-Vietnam Diplomatic relations and 75 years of India's Independence will further consolidate the bilateral defence cooperation and the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.







