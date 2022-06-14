



Islamabad: Russian envoy to Pakistan Danila Ganich has said denied reports that the previous Imran Khan government concluded any agreement with Moscow to purchase wheat and oil at discounted rates.





After getting ousted from power, former prime minister Imran Khan has repeatedly claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was buying cheaper oil from Russia and had written a letter in this regard.





However, according to the Russian envoy, only negotiations between the Pakistani and Russian officials had been taking place under the Imran Khan-led government. The envoy said the same talks were taking place under the Shehbaz Sharif government too.





"I confirm that no MoU has been signed on the trade of wheat and oil at cheaper prices with Pakistan," ambassador Ganich said in response to a question regarding Imran Khan's claims that Russia had offered the PTI-led government to buy its oil at cheaper rates.





The Pakistani media said a trade deal worth USD 790 million was signed with Pakistan out of which, it was agreed, that USD 212 million would be spent on Russian wheat.





"In 2020, an MoU was signed between the Ministry of Agriculture of Russia and the Ministry of Food Security of Pakistan in this regard," the Russian ambassador said while speaking to a Pakistani channel.





Earlier, reports said the possibility of barter trade between Pakistan and Russia was being explored due to sanctions imposed by the West in view of the Ukraine conflict.





Last month, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said the country has an "open policy" driven by a national interest to expand economic and trade relations.





"Our policy is clear, you know in terms of expanding economic and trade relations, we have an open policy, driven by national interest. Wherever we see there is a national benefit, we pursue those options and avenues," The Express Tribune newspaper quoted Iftikhar as saying.







