



Moscow: Russian warships are conducting drills in the Baltic Sea, the Russian Defence Ministry said Friday as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is holding exercises in the same region.





About 60 surface warships, boats and supply vessels, about 45 aircraft and helicopters, and some 10,000 soldiers are involved in the massive exercises, the ministry said in a statement.





The sailors will practice searching ships of the mock enemy and carry out measures for anti-air, anti-ship and anti-submarine defence.





The land forces have been deployed to designated areas in Russia's Kaliningrad region and will use live fire to attack targets of the mock enemy. The drills will continue until June 19.





Russia is flexing its muscles as 14 NATO allies along with two NATO partner nations -- Finland and Sweden -- are currently participating in the Baltic Operations exercises from June 5 to 17 involving over 45 ships, more than 75 aircraft and 7,500 personnel.







