NEW DELHI: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahiah is satisfied with the stance made by Indian officials on handling the controversy over the remarks on Prophet Mohammed, according to Tehran.





Abdollahiah, however, expressed regret over the row and condemned the incident by terming it "unfortunate", a statement made by Iran’s foreign ministry said.





It is learnt that NSA Ajit Doval has said that offenders will be dealt with in such a way that others will learn a lesson.





Meanwhile, in an interaction with Islamic scholars in Delhi, the Iranian minister said that Indian Muslims contributed to strengthening peace in the country. "The leaders of the Muslim community in India are a good example of strengthening peace, empathy and respectful coexistence of peoples and religions. They will not allow the growth of any phenomenon against the will of the majority of the people of India and the subcontinent," Abdollahiah added.





Indian Muslim community has made a great contribution to the development of the country. All this happened due to efforts of Islamic scholars in India, said Abdollahiah while addressing Islamic scholars.





"The Islamic Republic of Iran will always stand by the government, nation, and Muslim community of India," Abdollahian further said.





India-Iran relations are strong and expanding. The existence of Muslims and Islamic scholars is one of the strong points of these relations, Abdollahian said while stressing for a more accurate understanding of conspiracies and threats, respect for followers of other religions.







