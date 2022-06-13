

Amid TRF's fresh threat to attack the Amarnath yatra pilgrims and drone activity in the region, security agencies convened a high-level meeting on security arrangements. The Army, police and intelligence agencies took part in the discussion, reviewing the security arrangements during the annual pilgrimage which will be conducted after a hiatus of two years.





A defence spokesperson said the meeting attended by the military, police and intelligence agencies called for increased co-ordination, interaction and synergy between the civilian and military agencies to secure the Amarnath Yatra.





"All officials stressed the need for harmonious functioning of the government agencies to make the event successful," the spokesperson said.





The terrorist organisation The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, had issued a threat to attack people participating in the yatra, while heightened drone activity along the international border was also posing danger for the pilgrims.





Threat to Amarnath Yatra - 'TRF warns attack', 'Sticky bombs' and 'Drone sightings along LoC'





TRF Threat





The security agencies will face an uphill task as the pilgrimage begins on June 30 and concludes on August 11. The LeT's offshoot TRF after issuing a threat in May again posed a fresh warning on June 10 and threatened to attack the pilgrims who will participate in the Amarnath Yatra.





In the threat given by the offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), they have allegedly warned that those who will come in the upcoming Amarnath Yatra 2022 with the "Sanghi ideology" will be targeted. Stating that over two lakh such people have registered for this year's yatra will be targeted "with whatever means," the terror group further said that they are fully prepared to carry out attacks on the Amarnath yatra. With this threat, it becomes crystal clear that TRF, with its nefarious intentions, wants to disrupt the pilgrimage by creating an atmosphere of fear among the pilgrims who have registered for the yatra.





TRF, in May, has also claimed responsibility for the recent targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir.





Drone Sightings





Moreover, the security agencies will also be wary of the use of drones as along the LoC, there have been multiple instances of drone sightings in the recent past. In a recent incident, on June 9, a drone coming from the Pakistani side was observed by the Border Security Force troops in the Arnia area of RS Pura sub-division in Jammu and Kashmir. Before that on June 6, drone activity was witnessed in the Kanchak area of J&K. Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were also recovered from the drones. Three sticky bombs were found attached to the drones which had entered 4.67 Km inside the Indian territory.





Sticky Bombs





The use of sticky bombs by terrorists is a major threat as it has forced the security forces to change their standard operating procedures (SOPs) with respect to vehicles. Sticky bombs can be attached to the vehicles and can be detonated remotely. Recently the police found a drone in the Kathua region, which suffered a technical snag. The police also found seven magnetic bombs or sticky bombs in the same area.





It has been decided that the vehicles of the pilgrims and the security forces will be secluded during the movement and also the instructions have been given to the concerned agencies that the security vehicles should not be kept unattended.





Manoj Sinha conducted a meeting with the top officials to review the security preparedness for the Amarnath Yatra on May 21 at the Raj Bhawan. The meeting was attended by DCs, SSPs, and officials of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB).







