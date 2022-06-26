



The Taliban have welcomed the reopening of the Indian Embassy with the deployment of a technical team that reached Kabul on Thursday.





“The return of Indian diplomats to Afghanistan and reopening of the embassy demonstrates that security has been established in the country and all political and diplomatic rights respected,” said a Taliban statement.





Despite a terrorist attack on a Kabul gurdwara days back, India utilised the opening offered by the massive earthquake in eastern Afghanistan to provide humanitarian aid by re-establishing presence in Kabul.





India resumed its diplomatic presence in Kabul as it deployed a team in its embassy in the Afghan capital, over 10 months after it pulled out its officials from the mission following the Taliban’s capture of power. The reopening of the embassy came three weeks after a team led by JP Singh, MEA’s Joint Secretary for Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran, visited Kabul and met acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi.







