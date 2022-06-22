



Bangalore: TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) have jointly delivered the 100th Akash Air Force Launcher (AAFL) for the Indian Air Force, developed in association with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





This event was flagged off by BHVS Narayana Murthy, DG-MSS, DRDO at the Vemagal facility of TASL near here on Tuesday.





The event witnessed participation by Bharat Electronics Ltd, Missile Systems Quality Assurance Agency, L&T, multiple MSME partners in the program. TASL has also supplied 49 Akash Launchers earlier to the Indian Army.





Commenting on the occasion, TASL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sukaran Singh said, "The successful delivery of 100th AAFL is a major milestone for TASL and the Indian defence manufacturing sector, and marks the successful establishment of serial production after completing product development.





The repeat order of AAFL being executed shows the User’s continued satisfaction and confidence in the operational performance of the indigenously developed and produced AAFL system."





L&T Whole Time Director (Defence & Smart Technologies) Jayant Patil said, "L&T has remained singularly focused on offering indigenously designed, developed and manufactured Defence systems to our Armed Forces.





"Delivery of the 100th AAFL system, a major milestone toward the iconic Akash missile program epitomizes the contribution made by the Indian industry toward the Vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. This milestone is testimony to the core strengths of innovation, adaptability, commitment and hard work by the Indian Industry teaming up in a public-private partnership to deliver a force-multiplying Akash Air Defence system to the Indian Air Force."





AAFL is a multi-technology Weapon Launch Platform for Air Defence Missiles, jointly developed under the IGMDP Program of DRDO by TASL and L&T and produced collaboratively. AAFL is a Mobile Launcher System capable of transporting and launching up to three Akash Medium Range Surface to Air Missiles in Single or Salvo Mode.





AAFL comprises a self-powered and fully-automated Electro-Mechanical Launching System mounted on a trailer and towed by a prime-mover. It is a fully ruggedized all-weather day and night system capable of operating in harsh environmental and terrain conditions.





TASL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TATA Sons and is a leading private sector player in India in Aerospace and Defence with a focus on Aerostructures & Aero Engines, Airborne Systems, Defence and Land Systems.





Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.





A strong, customer-focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.



