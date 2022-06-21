



The meeting with the service chiefs comes in the wake of protests against the recruitment plan by armed forces despite Centre announcing measures for providing assistance to those who will come out after serving four years.





Agnipath protests row: Defence service chiefs to meet PM Modi tomorrow, likely to brief him on recruitment





The chiefs of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force will meet separately with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to brief him on the Agnipath recruitment scheme.





Government sources told ANI that the services chiefs will visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi individually tomorrow and will likely update him on the Agnipath project.





Addressing the concerns around the scheme, the military on Sunday said that the Anipath scheme will lead to a more youthful profile in the armed services, and would allow Agniveers to train in the top institutions and improve their skills and qualifications.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on June 14 when unveiling the Agnipath scheme in the presence of the three service chiefs that it was a revolutionary effort that would give the armed services a new perspective.





Agniveers will be the name given to the youth who are chosen under this programme.





The government has described the programme as a "transformative reform of the armed services' recruitment policy" and a "unique chance for the youth to serve the country and contribute to nation-building."





The program allows patriotic and motivated youngsters to serve in the military for four years.







