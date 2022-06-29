

The security forces on Monday killed two terrorists in Kulgam district of southern Kashmir and an alleged intruder along the border in RS Pora sector of Jammu.

The encounter in Kulgam district took place in Nowpora-Kherpora village of Trubji where armed forces, acting on a specific input, launched a search operation. The police claimed the terrorists opened fire at the search party triggering an encounter. The police said two unidentified terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire.





The security forces have killed around 120 terrorists in at least 70 encounters across Kashmir Valley this year. This included 33 foreigners, mostly from Pakistan. After the fresh spate of targeted killings in May and the first two weeks of June, armed forces intensified anti-militancy operations and engaged in back-to-back encounters across the Valley. Scores of youngsters, suspected of being over ground workers of terrorists, were questioned, detained and arrested by the forces.





Meanwhile, in Jammu's RS Pora area, the Border Security Force personnel killed an alleged intruder at Baquarpur Border Outpost. The alleged intruder was shot around 12.10am when troopers traced his movement from the other side of the border.







