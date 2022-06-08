



New Delhi: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande held talks with visiting US Army's Pacific Commanding General Charles Flynn on Tuesday and discussed aspects of bilateral defence cooperation.





The US Army General is on a four-day visit. Upon his arrival, he laid a wreath at National War Memorial and received a Guard of Honour at the South Block.





During talks with General Pande, he congratulated him on his recent appointment as India's Chief of Army Staff.





"General Charles A. Flynn, Commanding General United States Army Pacific USARPAC called on General Manoj Pande COAS and discussed aspects of Bilateral Defence Cooperation," Indian Army said in a tweet.





US General Flynn also held talks with Vice Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General BS Raju and discussed aspects of mutual interests.





"General Charles A. Flynn, Commanding General United States Army Pacific USARPAC called on Lieutenant General BS Raju VCOAS & discussed aspects of mutual interests," Army said in another tweet.





Underlining the importance of India as a key partner in the region, US General Flynn said that he looks forward to expanding future bilateral cooperation with the Indian Army.





"Grateful to VCOAS Lt. Gen. Raju for the warm welcome today at the Indian Army HQ. India is an important partner in the region and I look forward to expanding future bilateral cooperation with USARPAC and Indian Army," he said on Twitter.





"On behalf of the United States Army Pacific, I am humbled to begin my visit to India by honouring the Soldiers, Sailors, and Airmen whose sacrifice is remembered at the National War Memorial," he added.







