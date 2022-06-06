



Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter on Sunday to condemn recent remarks made by BJP leaders on Prophet Muhammad.





He wrote, "I condemn in strongest possible words hurtful comments of India's BJP leader about our beloved Prophet (PBUH). Have said it repeatedly India under Modi is trampling religious freedoms & persecuting Muslims. World should take note & severely reprimand India. Our love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is supreme. All Muslims can sacrifice their life for the Love & Respect of their Holy Prophet (PBUH)."





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted on the matter, "Strongly condemn the hateful attack by a BJP spokesperson on our beloved Holy Prophet PBUH. Modi govt has been deliberately following a policy of provocation & hatred towards Muslims in India including inciting vigilante violence against them."





He added, "This attack on our Holy Prophet PBUH is the most painful thing anyone can do to Muslims who feel an intense love & reverence for our Holy Prophet PBUH. OIC must take strong action ag Modi's India bec sadly so far India has been allowed to get away with its Islamophobic policies."





Earlier in the day, both Qatar and Kuwait denounced the controversial statements made by BJP leaders and summoned the Indian envoys over the same. In response, Indian representatives stated that the remarks were "views of fringe elements".





The Controversy





In a recent TV debate, BJP leader Nupur Sharma said that certain things from Islamic religious books could be mocked by people. She made remarks about Prophet Muhammad. Meanwhile, Naveen Kumar Jindal, who served as Delhi BJP's media in-charge, had posted a controversial tweet about Prophet Muhammad.





On Sunday, the BJP high command suspended Nupur Sharma and expelled Naveen Jindal from primary membership of the party. Cases have also been registered against Nupur Sharma for hurting religious sentiments in Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai.





Earlier this week, violence had broken out in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh after a Muslim organisation gave a call to shut shops in Parade Market over the remarks made by Nupur Sharma. At least 40 people, including 20 police personnel, were injured during the clashes, the police said.







