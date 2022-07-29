



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: There are only 408 policemen surviving out of a total force of 1,480 policemen from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the remaining 1072 constables getting killed in suicide attacks, bomb blasts, target killings, encounters and ambushes across the province over the last 15 years.





Also, a total of 389 Pakistan soldiers were killed in the province in the past 36 years, from 1970 to December 2006, The News International reported.





According to the official record of the police, among the deceased personnel, 238 of them were constables, 28 head constables, 58 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), 37 sub-inspectors (SIs) and two were inspectors.





Moreover, during that period, two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), one assistant superintendent of police, one SP and one Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abid Ali lost lives in various kinds of incidents.





According to the publication, the situation took an ugly turn in January 2007. In the first major attack on police, the then capital city police officer Malik Mohammad Saad along with a number of cops and others was martyred in a suicide attack near Qasim Ali Khan Mosque in Qissa Khwani in the first month of 2007.





Since then police have lost 1,480 cops in different parts of the province.





As many as 32 inspectors, 109 sub-inspectors, 88 ASIs, 155 head constables and 1,072 constables also lost their lives in different attacks since 2007.





There was some peace after 2014 but the attacks on the cops intensified again late last year, reported The News International.





The first half of July in this year witnessed the worst situation in the past eight years. Recently, on Wednesday, the office of DSP Badaber in Peshawar was attacked with a hand grenade but no casualty was reported.





"The KP Police is the bravest that has sacrificed more of its personnel than any other civilian force in the last many years. The sacrifices of the force will be remembered in history forever," Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari said while paying tribute to the force that he has been heading since last year.





"Some of the senior-most officers sacrificed their lives while serving in Peshawar. The ratio of the junior officials martyred in Peshawar is also high which speaks of the commitment of the force to the restoration of peace," Muhammad Ijaz Khan said, the capital city police officer of Peshawar.





He said the Peshawar Police will pay due tribute to the deceased soldiers during Martyrs Week, according to The News International.





For the KP Police, the year 2009 was the worst 209 policemen, including one SP, 3 DSPs and 4 inspectors were martyred in different terrorist attacks in the province.







