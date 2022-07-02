



BSF personnel caught 22-year-old Rizwan Ashraf, who says he is an electrician, during the intervening night of July 16-17 close to the international border





Rizwan Ashraf, a 22-year-old Pakistani who crossed the border, has told Indian agencies that he sneaked into India with the intention to kill suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, top sources told News18.





Two knives have been recovered from his possession which he purchased in Pakistan, they said. The knives appear new and it seems that he purchased them before sneaking into India, said officials.





The agencies and local police have recovered an identity card from his possession, apparently issued by the government of Pakistan.





