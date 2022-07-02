



On the orders of a district magistrate, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday booked two terror operatives under the Public Safety Act in Doda district, said officials.





They have been identified as Saqib Hussain Mir of Banola in Chiralla area and Adil Iqbal Batt of Sazan in Bhagwah tehsil of Doda district.





In a statement issued by district police, Doda, Saqib Hussain Mir and Adil Iqbal Batt were found running a terror module to revive militancy in the Doda region at the behest of a local terrorist namely Mohammad Amin alias Khubaib of Kathwa in Phagsoo Thathri.





“Mohammad Amin alias Khubaib, among others had joined militancy in early 90s and crossed the border for getting arms training. He is presently operating from Pakistan and Pak-Occupied-Kashmir and is in desperate attempt to revive militancy in Doda region by instigating local youth of Doda district to join militancy for carrying out subversive activities,” read the official statement.





“Saqib Hussain Mir at the behest of Khubaib was continuously instigating the youth to join militancy. Adil Iqbal Batt was also persuading the youth to join militancy and he was also apprehended with arms, ammunition and incriminating material in Thathri area. In this regard, a case had been registered against him under relevant Section of law at Thathri police station,” it read.





The activities of the two terror operatives were highly detrimental and prejudicial to the security of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and, therefore, acting on the police dossier, district magistrate, Doda, Vikas Sharma ordered their detention under the Public Safety Act to prevent them from acting in any manner prejudicial to the security of Jammu and Kashmir.







